With lockdown eased, it’s back to traffic jams on Bengaluru roads, huge crowds at markets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After weeks of lockdown and tough restrictions, Bengaluru was abuzz on Monday with scant regard for Covid-19 norms. The city witnessed its characteristic traffic jams, crowded market places and large gatherings outside eateries and tea stalls, on the day the curbs were eased. Huge rush was reported at toll plazas, checkposts and entry points like Tumkuru Road, Mysuru Road, Attibele and Old Madras Road with people moving to and from the city. Not only on arterial roads and the Outer Ring Road, traffic jams were also witnessed in semi-residential and residential areas.

Several people returning to the city had hired cabs and many employees of private firms began to work from their offices. Heavy traffic was seen on the main roads during the evening hours too. The traffic police had to rely on handicams and CCTV footage to book cases of traffic violation.

A senior traffic police officer said there was heavy vehicle movement as most of the government staff and employees of private entities were heading for work. Extra policemen were deployed to monitor the situation. Many main roads continued to have one-way restrictions even on Monday.Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta reasoned, “Since public transport is not available, individual vehicles have increased on the roads, leading to traffic jams.”

Surprisingly,commercial establishments not listed for opening up under Phase-1 of Unlock - salons and beauty parlours, mini malls, footwear and garment retail stores - were also open. Even though there are restrictions on opening of restaurants, there were large gatherings for takeaways and dine-in. While some adhered to Covid norms by wearing masks, many were seen without them.

Large crowds were not only witnessed in busy areas like Majestic, Shivajinagar, City railway station, near Freedom Park, Town Hall and the central business district, but also in localities like Malleswaram, Banashankari, Mysuru Road, Kempegowda Road, Seshadripuram and other places. Many morning walkers also turned up at places like Cubbon Park, Lalbagh, Turahalli Tree Park and other parks. Extra police personnel were deployed to monitor the situation.