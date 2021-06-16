STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt taking Rs 65 in tax per litre of petrol: DK Shivakumar

The government is taxing petrol at Rs 65/litre, though it actually costs Rs 35, he said, during a protest in Mandya on the last day of a five-day campaign against fuel price hike. 

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the alleged wrongdoings in land purchase for the Ram Temple is an insult to the sentiment of the whole country, and those involved in it should be punished.Shivakumar said people’s donations should be returned.

"They buy petrol for Rs 35 and sell it for Rs 100. They buy land for Ram Mandir for Rs 2 crore and sell it for Rs 18.5 crore, " he stated. 

