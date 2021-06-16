Magnetic effect? Bengaluru woman claims fork, keys stuck to her after Covid vaccination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After similar claims from Gujarat, Maharashtra and closer home in Udupi, a woman residing in Bellandur area in Bengaluru has claimed magnetic effects after taking the Covid-19 vaccination. Jyothi Gowda took her first dose of Covaxin on April 26 and the second on May 29.

“After reading reports of this happening in North India, I checked with a fork in my kitchen and it stuck to my arm. I then tried with my house keys and they stuck as well. However, it did not work with my husband who also got inoculated on the same dates as me. I tried this 5-6 times and it worked all the time on my right hand. It did not work on my left hand or my legs,” said Jyothi, who also experienced fever and body pain after taking the vaccine.

Reports have emerged from Gujarat where a man claimed that coins and utensils were sticking to his body. A man from Nasik in Maharashtra claimed to have developed magnetic powers after getting two doses of Covishield vaccine. A similar incident was reported from Surat, where two family members apparently became magnetic. In yet another case, a man from Udupi reportedly claimed that spoons and coins got stuck to his body after the vaccine shot. However, in another case, two people from Surat who did not take the vaccine also developed this magnetic effect.

The government’s Press Information Bureau has called these claims baseless. In a video, the PIB stated that vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction in the human body. “The Covid-19 vaccines are completely safe and do not contain any metal-based ingredients. It is common to experience side-effects like mild headache, pain or swelling at the injection site and mild fever,” the PIB said in a video on twitter.