Police nab prime accused behind plot to kill producer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jayanagar police, who were investigating the plot to murder Kannada film producer Umapathy and his brother, arrested the accused, Rajendra, at Pokhara in Nepal, on Monday. Rajendra alias Kariya (37), is the prime accused and a close associate of gangster Bombay Ravi.

A senior police officer supervising the investigation said that another accused, Cycle Ravi, and Rajendra wanted to have a hold in the film industry and were making extortion calls to Umapathy and his brother Deepak.The accused had demanded Rs 30 lakh, but later realised that the duo had close proximity with their rivals.

When Umapathy and Deepak refused to pay up, the duo had decided to eliminate them.Accordingly, Bombay Ravi and his associates were waiting for Umapathy and Deepak near Jayanagar 7th Block, when police arrested 11 of the associates a few days ago. Meanwhile, Bombay Ravi and Rajesh fled.