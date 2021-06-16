STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘The fate of Tibet then changed forever’ 

On 17 March 1959, the twenty-four-year-old Dalai Lama escaped Lhasa disguised as a soldier as night falls.

Published: 16th June 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Thérèse Obrecht Hodler

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On 17 March 1959, the twenty-four-year-old Dalai Lama escaped Lhasa disguised as a soldier as night falls. Undetected, with a few loyal companions, he marched past the huge crowd of Tibetans that gathered to protect their leader with their lives. The fate of Tibet then changed forever. A week earlier, on 10 March, the Chinese military commander invited His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the army headquarters, but without his bodyguards. The Tibetan uprising broke out. The fear that their leader could fall into the hands of the occupying People’s Liberation Army was unbearable for the Tibetans.

They erected barricades in the narrow streets of Lhasa while the PLA positions artillery in the city. Leaflets called for resistance against the Chinese invaders. Rumours of treason and kidnapping made the rounds. Nomads passing through Lhasa whispered of tens of thousands of Chinese soldiers being in position at the boundaries of the city. In his summer residence, the Norbulingka, the Dalai Lama discussed the critical situation with his advisors. If he stays, there will be violence.

If he leaves, there will be violence as well. Two days later, on 19 March, when the word of the Dalai Lama’s escape became public in Lhasa, street fighting between Tibetans and Chinese soldiers broke out. Poorly armed Tibetans faced overpowering Chinese military might. The PLA stationed in Lhasa since 1951, brutally crushed the uprising. ‘The Tibetan problems must be solved by force’, telegraphed Chairman Mao Zedong. Tens of thousands of Tbetans died in the following days in hand-to-hand battles and under artillery fire.

Lhasa’s three main monasteries, Sera, Ganden and Drepung, were destroyed, thousands of monks were arrested or executed, their monasteries destroyed and irreplaceable Buddhist scriptures burnt. After a few days, the Tibetanresistance was shattered. Exhausted, the Dalai Lama and his companions arrived in India on 31 March. The adventurous escape, often at night, on foot or on horseback, in a small yak-leather boat across the Kyi Chu River (Brahmaputra) and in a snow flurry over the Sabo-La Pass, turned out to be successful. Still on Tibetan soil, the Dalai Lama revoked the infamous ‘17-Point Agreement’ of 1951, which Tibetan officials were forced to sign by the People’s Republic of China. The Indian prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, allocated available land to the Tibetans in the foothills of the Himalayas.

The Dalai Lama was permitted-as the spiritual, but not political head-to lead a Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamsala, but (officially) not a government in exile. Over the next few years, tens of thousands of Tibetans followed the Dalai Lama into exile and continued to regard him as their political leader as well. In the midst of these tragic events, little Tenzin Dolma, called Tendöl, was born in Lhasa under dramatic circumstances as the last child of the Namseling family.

Choekyi was in labour when Chinese armed officers came to arrest Tendöl’s mother, the wife of Tibet’s secretary of state for finance. They lifted the blanket, saw blood and left the mother alone at the time. But, shortly after Tendöl’s birth, a friend assisting Choekyi as midwife was arrested in place of the mother. (Excerpted with permission from Penguin India from A Childhood in Tibet by Thérese Obrecht Hodler)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp