STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Vow-ing with vintage   

Wedding bling has given way to the classic looks of old as couples look to the past for inspiration for the big day

Published: 16th June 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Couples planning to tie the knot are choosing decor that as a touch of the traditional for their big day

Couples planning to tie the knot are choosing decor that as a touch of the traditional for their big day

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just the clothes, rituals and ceremonies, brides and grooms in the city want a downright traditional, old school wedding decor too. Right from the nadaswarams, the fragrance of camphor, marigold garlands to meals served on banana leaves, they want their big day to reek of rustic elegance. According to wedding planners, gone are the days of flamboyant and tacky theme weddings such as a glamorous ‘Bollywood’ or ‘Shimmer and Bling’. Couples want to keep it simple and traditional. Samuel Ebenezer Pillai, the owner of Wedding Stories, has been working on traditional theme weddings for quite some time now.

“Every client wants to go traditional. They want coconut leaves, coconut/ banana matting, marigold and rose flowers. Even the use of ragi and brass items such as gangalam, bindelu and deepanthalu for the Mangalasananam and Pellikuthuru ceremonies have increased,” he says. Vamshi Ganagona, another wedding planner, has been organising eco-friendly weddings, in which he ends up using the most traditional items in the decor.

“The preference here is given to colours such as white, green and yellow, as these are eco-friendly. I do not use plastic at all in my decor and fibre has become outdated. In the olden days, people used to tie coconut leaves and hang them outside their houses. Today, our clients want this,” he says. Tradition is making its way back into weddings. For example, clients want to hand-pound turmeric for the haldi ceremony, and they want pure organic turmeric, Vamshi says.

Kenny Salvadi, who plans Christian weddings, says most of his clients prefer vintage themes. “Just before the second lockdown, we got an order for a bridal shower and they wanted a village theme. Most of them either want a vintage theme or an old, classic foreign look. In such projects, we need minimal décor to make the church look classy. The colours used in Christian weddings are mostly peach and off-white. When it comes to the reception, they want it Nawabi.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp