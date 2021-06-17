D Randeep takes charge as BBMP’s Special Commissioner for Health

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: D Randeep, who took charge from Rajendra Cholan as BBMP’s Special Commissioner for Health on Wednesday, told TNIE that the emphasis will be on vaccination and testing to reduce cases. He said that more work will be done to enforce containment zones and marshals would be deployed to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The state government announced that Cholan had been transferred and replaced by Randeep. Randeep’s post of Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, will now be handled by Dr Harish Kumar K, who is Commissioner of Employment and Training. According to officials, Cholan will handle the Smart City post and Bescom Managing Director.