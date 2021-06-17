STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narrow roads a problem in 4th Block KG Layout

A senior BDA official said that it is not possible to change the alignment of the 4th block  currently as the planning was completed in 2014 itself.

KG Layout

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A good number of the 2,400 site allottees on the 4th Block Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) are concerned with the narrow roads, which are being constructed within their eight sectors.Unlike the infrastructure planned in the other eight blocks on the layout, this one has 30 feet-wide roads, with one road just 20 feet-wide. 

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Progressive Front is battling the issue with the authority. Dr Padma Prasad, a retired doctor, is among those at the forefront of this demand to rectify the anomaly. “We will have 4,500 families in the fourth block.The roads connecting the sectors within our sectors will suffer traffic bottlenecks. The roads that connect with the main Major Arterial Road (MAR) are very narrow,” 

“The amount we paid is the same as all other allottees, so, why are we being treated like this?” she asked. The doctor was allotted a 60 x40 ft site in 2018 on her third attempt. The issue came to light after the allottees studied the detailed maps released by BDA on December 31, 2020.  One aspect which many reiterated was that when the Challaghatta Metro station would become operational, it would be difficult for feeder buses to enter the block. 

R Udayashankar, a software professional, said, “There is a 20 feet road running near the Anjaneya Temple that connects with the MAR Road. You cannot see such narrow roads anywhere these days.” He also pointed out the massive storm water drains that run from Sector A to G in the block. “There are just two bridges running over it and they are vital to avoid traffic jams,” he said and added that as a good portion of the space, which was originally planned for parks, has been converted to sites, there is a need to increase the lung cover of the block. 

The allottees had approached the BDA twice in March.A senior BDA official said that it is not possible to change the alignment of the 4th block  currently as the planning was completed in 2014 itself. He also emphasised on the fact that the roads are nine metres wide, which is enough for buses to ply.

