STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Officials suggest changes in first draft of Karanth Layout

An interesting aspect of the draft is that it has earmarked public toilets as well as 3% space for commercial outlets. 

Published: 17th June 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

A narrow 20 feet road in 4th Block of KG Layout | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Supreme Court mandating the formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, which was  shelved by the Bangalore Development Authority, the draft plan for the layout has finally been readied. An interesting aspect of the draft is that it has earmarked public toilets as well as 3% space for commercial outlets. 

Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, which will have 18,975 sites readied on 3,546 acres and 12 guntas, will be the second largest of 58 layouts of the authority. It will come up in 17 villages between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta areas. 

A top BDA official told The New Indian Express, “We are fine tuning the draft plan which we are basing on the city’s Revised Master Plan for 2016. The draft was presented to the urban development officials on Monday and they have suggested certain modifications. Consultant EI Technologies is readying the plan for us.”

The official expressed confidence that the final draft will be ready within the next two months. The officials further explained that as is the norm for BDA layouts, 15 per cent of the space would be earmarked for parks and other greenery. “Ten per cent will be kept for Community Amenity (CA) sites, which includes hospitals, milk booths, educational institutions, shopping complexes and so on,” he explained. 

Elaborating on the space reserved for commercial outlets, the official said, “We have done this in order to avoid the common trend of the ground floors of residential homes turning into shops. Instead, everything will be there at one place.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karanth Layout
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp