(Second) wave of worries

Dr Tejaswini Deepak By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: People with lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension have been at higher risk during the pandemic. While the chances of being affected are worse for those with comorbidities, the lockdown and work from home has also become a cause for worry. Stress levels are higher, with minimal opportunities for physical activities, resulting in increased cases of lifestyle diseases. The second wave, which came just as people were beginning to resume their normal lives, aggravated the issue.

Lifestyle disorders are diseases that occur primarily as a result of people’s living habits and lifestyle. Low physical activity, poor eating habits, disrupted sleeping patterns, competitive living, and poor body posture contribute to lifestyle disorders.The recovery from Covid is complicated by pre-existing medical conditions. The postrecovery complication of Mucormycosis is also more prevalent in people who suffer from diabetes. The second wave has made it all the more imperative for people with such medical conditions to be careful and take all preventive measures. Take these steps to manage the existing lifestyle diseases amid the second wave in order to avoid further complications:

Take medication as directed: It is imperative for people with comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension to take medication as directed and do regular home tests. Any fluctuation in sugar levels or change in symptoms should be immediately addressed.

Physical activity: This and workout is a crucial part of a healthy lifestyle. A 30-minute walk every day can help in keeping the body fit and active. While working from home, walk during that work call, and find a desk that helps in maintaining the correct posture.

Nutritious diet: Eat foods that are rich in protein, fibers and vitamins. A rich diet can help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Along with this, make sure you drink at least three litres of water every day. Including immunity boosting foods like ginger, garlic, broccoli and spinach will also result in effective management o f any medical conditions.

Manage stress levels: The excessive stress due to working from home and lack of social life along with the increasing cases of Covid can lead to a number of lifestyle problems like obesity. Manage the stress levels by meditating for 10 minutes every day and regulating the sleep cycle.

Sanitise regularly: Sanitising everyday objects along with hands regularly can help in keeping one away from catching the virus or any other infections. It is also advised to follow the Covid-19 guidelines while stepping out to run necessary errands or for doctor visits. (The author is MD, Endocrinologist, at Apollo Spectra Hospital Bangalore)