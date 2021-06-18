STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Education Dept asks govt to relieve teachers from Covid duty

In order to start the academic activities for the year 2021-22 from July 1, preparatory guidelines have already been framed for teachers and head teachers.

Published: 18th June 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Teachers, Bengaluru

Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the new academic year approaching, the education department is trying to pull out hundreds of teachers from Covid duties. Chandrashekhar Nugli, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association, told The New Indian Express that almost 20,000 teachers in Bengaluru and 10,000 teachers from outside the city are doing Covid duty.The commissioner of public instruction wrote to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner, asking him to relieve all the teachers, head teachers and non-teaching staff from primary and high schools.

In order to start the academic activities for the year 2021-22 from July 1, preparatory guidelines have already been framed for teachers and head teachers. Although physical classes may not be held in the academic year, in light of the students’ academic rights, and directions of the High Court, teachers and head teachers are meant to work towards providing offline/online teaching, alternative methods such as classes delivered through Doordarshan, mobile, smartphones and laptops. Commissioner of Public Instruction, Anbu Kumar, said that guidelines have already been issued in this regard. 

Besides, the SSLC examination for the 2020-21 academic year is scheduled to be held in the third week of July, and with more examination centres this year, the service of teachers and head teachers and non-teaching staff is vital. The CPI also wrote a similar letter to the deputy commissioners of all districts. Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association welcomed the education department’s move.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid duty
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp