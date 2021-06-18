Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey on about 700 college students revealed that students want to go back to campus as it is important for their mental health. The Bangalore Student Community on Wednesday released its study on ‘Students Return on Campus’.

More than half the students received their first dose of vaccine, and about half the respondents believed that vaccinated students should be given an opportunity to return to campus. Close to a third of students wanted the rest of the semesters to be held online, while an equal number said that they want offline classes. Students from over 25 colleges in the state were surveyed during the study.

“It has come to our notice that students want to return to campus with all the necessary precautions for their mental health. In case of out-stationed students, a blend of both online and offline classes have to be taken into consideration. However, only those who are vaccinated will be allowed to join offline classes,” said the researchers.

Yahaan, a law student from the city, said that with anxiety and stress skyrocketing, and the quality of education deteriorating, students are not in a good place, mental health-wise. “Going back to campus would be a breath of fresh air,” he told Express.

