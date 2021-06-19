Locals, conservationists join hands in bid to save 6,300 trees facing the axe in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After multiple applications by government agencies like KRDCL, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited and others over the last year to axe trees, citizens and conservationists have now united to save 6316 trees from being reduced to stumps at Singanayakanahalli lake here.

The Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) issued a public notice inviting objections to the proposal before them from the minor irrigation department (MID) to cut 6316 trees.

The area termed as Singanayakanahalli lake is spread across 275 acres. But officials from MID, KFD and locals state it has never been filled up in the last 20 years. In fact the silt and mud accumulated in the lake and bund is so much that people now walk over it and cattle graze. It has also become home to many herbivores and small carnivores including peafowls and foxes.

As the issue has now caught attention, some MID officials initially said they had made no proposal to axe trees. “Though the lake is under our jurisdiction, it has been ignored and now Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) is handling it,” MID official said. However, KTCDA engineers said they had given no permission for tree felling.

When The New Indian Express probed with documents, it was found that the MID has requested to axe trees in other lake beds also. They are Bagalur, Bharathinagar, Hunesemaranahalli, Betta Ulsooru, Tarahonnasa, Timmasandra, Singanayakanahalli, Harohalli, Chikkajalla, Doddajalla, Bandakodigehalli and Honasuru or Singanahalli lakes. These are listed under Hebbal-Nagawara valley project to improve 65 water bodies in Bengaluru rural, urban and Chikkaballapur.

Another MID official defended the move, saying, “It's ideal to axe the trees, especially firewood, as once water fills, they will rot and die and the beauty of the tank will get spoilt.”

“Trees in Singanayakanahalli lake were planted by the social forestry department 15-20 years ago. MID wants to desilt the lake, increase its depth and water holding capacity like a tank. We also object to it and want citizens to come out en masse against it,” forest department official said. Trees to be axed include 14 species -- Honge, Eucalyptus, Acacia and others.

Ram Prasad from Friends of Lakes said: “There is no need to cut any tree and Sunderbans is a classic example. Also going by KTCDA amendment roads, bridges etc can be built on water bodies, but the water holding capacity should not be altered. Going by this, there is no need to cut trees. We will approach court to protect the trees, if the government does not listen.”

Some others questioned since the project is of interconnecting lakes, where are the rajakaluves for this. “There is extensive encroachment and the government itself has admitted there are no maps and many are lost, so how will this project be done? Also why are such notifications issued during pandemic, when public consultation is not possible,” questioned an activist.

Trees to be axed

Albizia Lebbeck (Bage)- 2

Neem - 8

Jamun - 168

Nilgiri - 3

Dalbergia sissoo (Sisu) - 550

Pithecellobiam Dulce/Monkey Fruit (Sihihunse) - 9

Accacia- 940

Ficus racemosa (Ati/ cluster fig)- 1

Jacaranda - 1

Acacia nilotica (Jali) - 4026

Pongemia pinnata (Honge) - 560

Terminalia elliptica (Toremati/ Arjuna tree) - 24

Spathodea companulata (African Tulip Tree) - 7

Silver Oak - 1

Seemarouba gluca - 1

Gmelina arborea (Shivani) - 10

Kadamba- 2

Muntingia calabura (Gusgusa/ Jamaica Cherry) - 2

Prosopis cineraria (Bani) - 1