Manipal hospital postpones Sputnik V vaccine drive

Owing to the non-availability of stocks for the second dose of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, Manipal Hospitals had to postpone the commercial launch of the vaccine at their facility.

Published: 19th June 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sputnik V vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to the non-availability of stocks for the second dose of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, Manipal Hospitals had to postpone the commercial launch of the vaccine at their facility. Unlike other vaccines, Sputnik comes with two different vaccines for the two doses, and it is highly recommended to be administered at an interval of 21 days.

“Hence, we arrived at a decision to postpone the vaccination drive until we manage to store an adequate amount of second doses of Sputnik V to avoid any risk factor. We are exploring various options to reschedule the vaccination drive of Sputnik V for the general public at the earliest,” Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.

