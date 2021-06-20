STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizen participation must for clean Bengaluru, says new chief

Kumar said citizen participation is needed at all levels to improve the city.

Dr Harish Kumar

Dr Harish Kumar

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We all want clean roads, but do we know the person who collects garbage from our home, who sweeps the streets and who is the person to go to in case of any issues?” This is the level of citizen involvement that is needed not just to keep the city clean, but also to improve the Swacch Bharat ranking, said Dr Harish Kumar, who took charge as Special Commissioner, solid waste management, BBMP, from D Randeep on Saturday.

Kumar said citizen participation is needed at all levels to improve the city. If every citizen gets involved at the very first step of garbage collection and knows the person coming to their doorsteps there will be an impact. Randeep has now taken charge as special commissioner, health and IT, BBMP.

Kumar said he will hold discussions with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and ground staff to find out how masks and other medical wastes are being handled and disposed of. This is important because of the pandemic and rising quantities of such waste.

“As SWM Commissioner, I have come to the post with a blank mind. Active involvement and feedback from citizens and staffers will help me ensure a clean and garbage-free city. There is a need for citizens to engage in the process for clean roads. My predecessor has done tremendous work and it will only be improved now,” he said.  

“Once we know the answers to the first three questions, we are on the right path of improvement. Citizens are normally interested only at the level that garbage is collected properly from their homes. If this is 100 per cent, then leave the rest -- transportation and treatment of garbage -- to us (BBMP). It is my responsibility,” he added.

Action against improper waste mgmt: Minister 
Minister of Forest, Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavalli warned officers and contractors that action will be taken against them if solid waste management is not executed properly. After holding a meeting with officers, contractors and self-help groups in Mahade-vapura, he said, “Officers and contractors should immediately solve citizens’ problems.”

