Real estate agent, friend held for murder

Rajagopalnagar police have solved a case of murder of a 43-year-old private company employee, and arrested two suspects. The incident was reported in GKW Layout on June 16.

Mohan Kumar and H Nagaraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajagopalnagar police have solved a case of murder of a 43-year-old private company employee, and arrested two suspects. The incident was reported in GKW Layout on June 16. The accused have been identified as real estate agent Mohan Kumar (32), and his friend H Nagaraj (36), both residents of  GKW Layout, where the victim, Karthik, also lived.

A senior police officer said that a property dispute between Karthik and Mohan is the primary motive behind the murder. During investigation, police learnt that Mohan had helped Karthik purchase two flats at an apartment complex. While Karthik had paid commission for only one flat, he allegedly refused to pay for the other. He also reportedly went ahead and renovated both flats, converting them into one.

Despite Mohan repeatedly asking him to pay the balance amount of Rs 21 lakh, Karthing refused, leading to heated arguments between the two. After Mohan reportedly threatened Karthik, the latter decided to settle the score. Police stated that when Mohan started constructing a building near Karthik’s apartment, he reportedly complained to the BBMP about certain violations in the construction work.

In the meantime, Karthik is alleged to have also started spreading rumours on social media about Mohan’s affair with some woman to tarnish his image. Enraged, Mohan took the help of his business partner, Nagaraj, and confronted Karthik while he was returning from work on his bike. They allegedly bludgeoned him to death. Both Mohan and Nagaraj have been charged with murder. 

