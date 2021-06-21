STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru number one among districts, Karnataka second among states in nationwide COVID vaccine drive

Bengaluru Urban district is the number 1 district in the country in today's abhiyan, as it administered 2,09,256 doses till 7 pm, while Indore came second with 2,01,339 doses.

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban stood number one among districts in the country in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday, by administering 2,09,256 doses, while Karnataka stood second among states by administering 10.36 lakh doses, Health Minister K Sudhakar siad.

"Karnataka stood second in the entire country in the nationwide Vaccine Maha Abhiyan today. The State administered 10.36 lakh doses in a single day today (till 7 pm). Total doses administered in the State to date are 1.96 Crore," Sudhakar said.

He said, Bengaluru Urban district is the number 1 district in the country in today's abhiyan, as it administered 2,09,256 doses till 7 pm, while Indore came second with 2,01,339 doses.

This was possible due to micro planning and cohesive efforts of the government.

Bengaluru urban district has also been the No.1 district in the country for the overall vaccinations, he said, adding that 52,88,684 doses have been administered in the district till June 21.

Among the states Madhya Pradesh stands first having administered 14.71 laksh doses and Uttar Pradesh third with 6.57 lakh doses.

Earlier in the day,the Minster had reiterated that the state aims to vaccinate every eligible citizen by the end of December.

