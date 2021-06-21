Former Tamil Nadu Minister M Manikandan stayed at friend's house in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan was reportedly staying at a friend’s house in Anekal on the outskirts of the city when he was arrested.

Sources in the Bengaluru Rural district police said that there was no information about Manikandan in their jurisdiction.

“The Tamil Nadu police arrested him in the morning and only after that they informed the matter to the local police. It was found that Manikandan was staying in the house in Thammanayakanahalli which belonged to his friend Srinivas,” an official said. It is said that Manikandan was staying there for the last three to four days.