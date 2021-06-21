Miyawaki forest getting ruined with untreated sewage from apartment 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In December last year, a unique ‘Miyawaki’ forest with 2,000 saplings set its roots in a common park area for numerous apartments in the Jigani-Bommasandra Link Road.

But within just six months, the upcoming green spot with the unique Japanaese method of tree plantation aimed at improving the environment, now stinks. Even proper growth of the trees is doubtful due to the huge quantity of untreated sewage being discharged near it daily allegedly by a sprawling residential complex nearby.

Members of Samrakshana Foundation Trust, comprising many residents around the area, had approached the Jigani police over the issue of sewage dumping, allegedly by the 700-apartment DLF Maiden Heights.

“We were told to first approach the Hennagara panchayat and ask them to send a notice to the apartment and file a police complaint later. Hence, we did that and a notice has been sent by the panchayat to the residential complex too,” said its founder-member Tushar Chandra.

Chandra claimed that the Sewage Treatment Plant in the apartment had stopped working many months ago.

“It used to work on and off. They have stealthily connected a pipe from their homes to this common area for the sewage to flow out,” he alleged.

Yogendra Hari Tripathi, a resident of another apartment, said that there the entire place stinks due to the discharge of sewage. A representative of DLF Maiden Heights admitted that the STP was not in a working condition due to overload issues.

“The sewage discharged daily by our apartments is collected in 17 or 18 tankers and is sent outside the area,” he claimed and added that he does not know where the sewage was being taken by the contractor.