STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Miyawaki forest getting ruined with untreated sewage from apartment 

In December last year, a unique ‘Miyawaki’ forest with 2,000 saplings set its roots in a common park area for numerous apartments in the Jigani-Bommasandra Link Road.

Published: 21st June 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Untreated sewage water being released in the park in Jigani.

Untreated sewage water being released in the park in Jigani.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In December last year, a unique ‘Miyawaki’ forest with 2,000 saplings set its roots in a common park area for numerous apartments in the Jigani-Bommasandra Link Road.

But within just six months, the upcoming green spot with the unique Japanaese method of tree plantation aimed at improving the environment, now stinks. Even proper growth of the trees is doubtful due to the huge quantity of untreated sewage being discharged near it daily allegedly by a sprawling residential complex nearby.

Members of Samrakshana Foundation Trust, comprising many residents around the area, had approached the Jigani police over the issue of sewage dumping, allegedly by the 700-apartment DLF Maiden Heights.

“We were told to first approach the Hennagara panchayat and ask them to send a notice to the apartment and file a police complaint later. Hence, we did that and a notice has been sent by the panchayat to the residential complex too,” said its founder-member Tushar Chandra. 

Chandra claimed that the Sewage Treatment Plant in the apartment had stopped working many months ago.

“It used to work on and off. They have stealthily connected a pipe from their homes to this common area for the sewage to flow out,” he alleged. 

Yogendra Hari Tripathi, a resident of another apartment, said that there the entire place stinks due to the discharge of sewage.  A representative of DLF Maiden Heights admitted that the STP was not in a working condition due to overload issues.

“The sewage discharged daily by our apartments is collected in 17 or 18 tankers and is sent outside the area,” he claimed and added that he does not know where the sewage was being taken by the contractor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miyawaki Miyawaki Forest
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp