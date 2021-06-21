STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 8,000 crore paid as compensation for Metro Phase-II land acquisition

Its progress report on the status of civil works specified that Reach 2 of the 72.1-km Phase II Line had made maximum progress.

Published: 21st June 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A total of 3,033 properties have been acquired by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for its Phase 2, 2A (Outer Ring Road) and 2B (airport) lines, according to its newsletter. 

“Of this, Rs 6,467.38 crore has been paid as compensation for Metro Phase-2, Rs 36,551 crore for Phase-2A and Rs 1,288.47 crore for Phase-2B,” it said. In addition, Rs 78.55 crore has been paid as rehabilitation benefit for 722 owners and 2,315 tenants. 

While 95 per cent work has been completed for the Reach 2A between Mysuru Road and Pattanagere, 96 per cent has been completed for the Reach 2B between Pattanagere and Challaghatta Depot.

Only 37 per cent of the civil works has been completed for the elevated portion of Reach 6 between Kalenagrahara and Swagath Cross Road.   

Permission has been acquired for cutting trees for the 15.5-km line between Whitefield and Baiyappanahalli, the report said. 

“The 45 acres of land required for Kadugodi depot in this stretch has been acquired,” the newsletter said. 

