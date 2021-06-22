Dedicated Covid hospital for children in Bengaluru on cards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle on Monday said that there are suggestions to start a dedicated Covid-19 hospital to treat children in Bengaluru. This comes at a time when there are concerns that the third wave of Covid-19 may hit children hard.

Speaking to reporters, Jolle said a final decision will be taken after consulting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Community halls in urban areas and residential schools in rural areas will be used as Covid Care Centres (CCCs) for children where mothers will also be allowed, she said.

Jolle said hospitals have been identified in Bengaluru to treat children. So far, 141 ICU beds with ventilators, 116 ICU beds, 712 general beds, and 430 HDU beds have been identified to provide care for children in BBMP limits, she added.

Around 2.38 lakh children in the state were infected with Covid-19 and these include 67,687 children in the age group of 0-9 years and 1,70,565 children in the age group of 9-18. Fifty one children died of Covid-19 in Bengaluru. The minister said 50 children have lost both their parents to Covid-19 in the state and the government will provide each child Rs 3,500 per month and free education. For girls who have completed 21 years of age, Rs 1 lakh will be given, she added.

On vaccination for children, the minister said 30 children are part of the clinical trials in the state. On reopening of schools, she said it will be discussed with the education minister and action will be taken based on the recommendations of the expert committee looking into the matter.

Jolle said that the government has identified 9,761 malnourished children and 124 children with severe malnutrition during the lockdown period. In the last one year, 39 POCSO cases have been registered and action has been taken in 37 cases. Also, 168 complaints related to child marriages have been registered in Karnataka in the last one year of which 122 were stopped and FIR has been registered in 28 cases. Since April this year, the government has stopped two child marriages, she added.