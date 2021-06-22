Karnataka govt committed to farmers, giving them loans: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said the State government is committed to farmers’ welfare, and the cooperatives department has set a target of giving Rs 19,370 crore in short-term crop loans at zero per cent interest, to 30.26 lakh farmers in the current year. The department has also set a target of giving Rs 1,440 crore in medium- and long-term loans to 60 lakh farmers, at 3 per cent interest, he said.

“Agriculture, health and education are priority sectors for our government,” Yediyurappa said at the ‘Raita Spandana’ programme of the cooperatives department, to give loans to farmers and members of Stree Shakti groups.

The Chief Minister said that last year, cooperative societies gave Rs 16,641 crore in short-term loans to 25.67 lakh farmers, and Rs 1,260.21 crore in medium- and long-term loans to 52.67 lakh farmers, and achieved a target of 114 per cent. He appreciated the cooperative societies’ work during the pandemic.

The State government has announced an economic relief package, extended loan repayment tenure by three months, taken steps to build warehouses in 930 primary cooperative societies and taken up many more initiatives, the CM said, and added that those who criticise the government must look at all these initiatives, and the numbers speak for themselves. “We have taken up a number of development works. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings and programmes, there is scope for more development works in the state,” he added.