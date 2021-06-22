STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students not prepared to write previous semester exams

Just nine per cent of the students said they were ready to write the examination, and about 36 per cent said they are ready to write the exams online.

Exam

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza & Karthik K K
Express News Service

BENGALURU/ MYSURU: A survey of more than 40,000 students from 31 districts representing degree, PG, engineering and diploma courses has revealed that a clear majority is still unprepared to write the examinations of the previous semester. Just nine per cent of the students said they were ready to write the examination, and about 36 per cent said they are ready to write the exams online.

A VTU student from a government college said that 50 per cent of his classmates have not been able to attend online classes due to network issues or financial constraints, forcing them to drop out and start working. For Kavita S, first-year postgraduate student from Mysuru, online classes have not been a pleasant experience. “The lecturer’s voice could not be heard. Most of my batchmates have forgotten what the syllabus is. Also, the mental health of students has taken a toll due to the loss of loved ones over the past few months.”

Ashwini K S, State President, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), which held the survey, pointed out that many colleges are also taking internal exams. “This is an unscientific and irrational decision. How can one ask students to write exams for the previous semester in the midst of the ongoing semester? Several institutions have already conducted internal assessment tests,” pointed out AIDSO Mysuru district president Subhash B J.

The organisation demanded withdrawal of the government’s decision to hold the previous semester’s examinations for degree, engineering, diploma and PG students. They have decided to hold protests online and appeal to the government to withdraw the decision, on June 23.

CODING ACADEMY, INCUBATION CENTRE AT UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE
Mysuru: The University of Mysore is set to get a first of its kind coding academy 
and incubation centre modelled on the lines of the French Ecole 42 concept of non-profit teacher-less programming academy. The academy touted as first in the country will be set up at a 10,000 sqft space where an incubation centre is coming up at the Senate Bhavan, according to MP Pratap Simha who announced the initiative at the launch of a vaccine drive on the university campus. Notably, a similar project was announced for the Karnataka State Open University also recently by DyCM Ashwath Narayan citing a proposal by MP Pratap Simha.  

