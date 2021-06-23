STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65% of 18+ in Bengaluru to get Covid jab by June-end

In Bengaluru at the special mela, 1.68 lakh people in BBMP limits and 2.17-2.18 lakh people in urban Bengaluru were vaccinated.

Candidates, who came to write NEET exams, were seen at BBUL Jain Vidyalaya at South Bengaluru

Representational Image. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After inoculating 11.3 lakh people in the state in just a day, the health department and city corporations have set their target to vaccinate 65 per cent of the population above 18 years by the end of June. However, that goal can only be achieved if there is sufficient vaccine supply from the centre. 

In Bengaluru at the special mela, 1.68 lakh people in BBMP limits and 2.17-2.18 lakh people in urban Bengaluru were vaccinated. Normally, every day about 60,000-80,000 are inoculated. So far, 63 per cent of the population above 45 years and 42 per cent of those aged above 18 years have been administered the first dose. 

“We want 65 per cent of those above 18 years to get the first dose by June-end. This will also help us keep a track of the second dose,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The New Indian Express.  

The target has also become a matter of pride for the government, so everything is being done to ensure that the vaccine supply does not dwindle, another senior official said. According to government officials, the stock and supply is very dynamic. “At present, we have seven lakh doses. Looking at the enthusiasm among people, the direction is to vaccinate as many as possible. But we do not know till when we can do it as vaccine supply is not regular,” Health Commissioner Trilok Chandra said. 

Officials from health department and BBMP pointed out that vaccine hesitancy has gone down as some officers are making it mandatory to take the jab, some are getting inoculated due to peer pressure and also, various camps arranged by the government have made it easy to get the dose.  “We do not want the enthusiasm to fade away. Now, the challenge is before the government to ensure supply. No stocks will be kept in reserves,” the health official added. 

Hold discussion on reopening of schools: KAMS 
Bengaluru: A special discussion should be held on reopening of schools, based on a report submitted by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty -- head of committee on Covid third wave in the State, said Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Karnataka Associated Managements of English Medium Schools (KAMS). Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the government will vaccinate all students above 18 years of age and teachers before reopening colleges, but no discussions took place on opening of schools. 

