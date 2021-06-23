STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP to reach out to families of Covid victims

The Karnataka BJP unit is on a soft outreach to families which have lost members to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP unit is on a soft outreach to families which have lost members to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. The party is forming teams, who along with local BJP MLAs and MPs, will visit homes of the deceased, and console them personally.

The teams will also help the family. The party unit recently decided to form a committee for this purpose, comprising senior ministers, including Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Cooperative Minister ST Somashekar, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. 

Ashoka saidthat they started a pilot in his constituency in Padmanabha Nagar, where he and other ministers visited a JDS worker who had died of Covid recently. “We will visit houses of all the deceased, cutting across parties. We see them as individuals and not as political party members,’’ he said. This is an attempt to instil confidence in families, and ensure that there is someone to take care of them, he added. 

Ashoka said that their initiative to immerse the ashes of the deceased in Srirangapatna had got a lot of appreciation. “We are doing this as family, and want to tell them that we are with them in their hour of crisis. We are also giving Rs 1 lakh from the local MLA or donors’ fund to family members of the deceased. This is not the scheme announced for BPL cardholders, it is from the party,” he said. The team has visited Padmanabhanagar, and in the next 15 days, will visit houses in Byatarayanapura and KR Puram constituencies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid victims BJP
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp