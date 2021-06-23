STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, water theft by bypassing meters

Though BWSSB officials in different zones are carrying out these checks presently, a separate squad could be constituted shortly. 

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has come across a new form of water theft across the city, with people initially taking legal water connections then committing irregularities. Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) will book violators and levy a penalty of Rs 10,000. 

A total of 91 such thefts have been discovered by the BWSSB officials in the last one week. BWSSB Chairman N Jayaram told The New Indian Express, “The water thefts earlier involved illegal water connections, whereby, many individuals would take advantage of one legal connection or the meters at home would be faulty. In the violations we detected last week, the house owners would take legal connection but later attach a pipe to it and use water. As the pipes are not connected to the meter, the usage doesn’t reflect.”

This specific illegality is difficult to detect as one needs to stop the water supply to homes completely and then check the sump. “If the water still continues to flow, then a bypass line connection has been taken,” the chairman added. 

S V Venkatesh, Chief Engineer (Maintenance), West, said that the drive to detect such connections will start within the next two months. “Out of the 5,000 connections we checked, we found 91 irregularities. We have 10.5 lakh water connections across the city and we expect to book many more households for this kind of theft,” he said. 

Though BWSSB officials in different zones are carrying out these checks presently, a separate squad could be constituted shortly. Lakshmi Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Bilkalli, Madeena Nagar, Agara Village, Bandepalya, Mangammana palya, Kumara Park West are the areas where the thefts have been detected.

Water disruption in West Bengaluru 
Many areas in Western Bengaluru will not have water supply on Wednesday and Thursday. The following areas will be affected: Nagapura, Mahalakshmipuram, Manjunath Nagar, Shivanagar, Mahaganapathi nagar, Shankar Mata, Thimmaiah Road, Basaveshwara Nagar, HBCS, Shakthi Ganapathi Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Kamakshipalya, Sharada Colony, BEML Layout, Vrushabhavathi Nagar, Sannakki Bayalu, Vyalikaval, Karnataka Layout, Kirloskar Colony, Meenakshi Nagar, Sir MV 1 to 9th block, BEL 1st and 2nd stage, Balaji Layout, Mallathahalli, Railway Layout 2nd Stage, BTS Layout, Anjana Nagar, KEB road, Byadarahalli, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, KHB 2nd stage, Papaiah Garden, Mahalakshmi Layout, Saraswati Pura, JC Nagar, Geleyara Balaga, Kurubarahalli and surrounding areas of  West Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water theft
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp