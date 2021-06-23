STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

The return of PUBG

After a ban of nearly nine months, the popular mobile game PUBG is making a comeback to India under a new name - Battlegrounds India.

Published: 23rd June 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a ban of nearly nine months, the popular mobile game PUBG is making a comeback to India under a new name - Battlegrounds India. If you are not into gaming, you must know that PUBG in India has a remarkable story.

Before PUBG, video games were restricted to urban, privileged kids. The primary reason for PUBG’s popularity is the spread of smartphones and 4G. While smartphones were looked at as an evil in the hands of children, the rise of educational apps made it necessary for parents to equip their children with smartphones. Little did the parents know that the children were using smartphones not to clear doubts, but to vanquish enemies. By 2019, PUBG was by far the most popular game in India.

The game was accessible, and the storyline uncomplicated. It didn’t require a high-end computer or smartphone, and could be played on most devices. While gaming was earlier restricted to urban kids named Nivaan and Ayaain, PUBG democratised gaming in India like never before. Streaming channels mushroomed and youngsters became influencers purely on the basis of their PUBG skills. In its own way, PUBG was the first video game where a kid from Saharanpur could compete and win against a posh kid from South Mumbai.

The lockdown unlocked the true reach of the game. Stuck at home, many (like me) who had never played a video game, got hooked on PUBG. Having played the game in its golden days, I remember meeting people from across the country on PUBG. I met youths from Kashmir who were using their WiFi since 4G was banned in their state. I met kids from Kerala who discussed their wonderful films while shooting at enemies. Kids would play the game on their parents’ phone, and couples would play the game together, leading to strange lines such as ‘Jaanu, please kill him for me, won’t you?’! PUBG was a little peek into the real penetration of smartphones in India.

The first real strike for PUBG was when Modiji mentioned it. As a parent complained about her child being hooked to games, Modiji asked ‘Yeh PUBG wala hai kya?’. That statement sent shockwaves across PUBG players in India. Gradually, reports began to trickle in. A kid in Punjab spent `16 lakhs purchasing virtual shoes and caps for his friends on PUBG! That’s one lakh more than the `15 lakhs we were promised when the Swiss Bank black money would be recovered. The final blow, however, was the report of PUBG being funded by China. Deep within, we all knew it was a matter of time.

Modiji is no stranger to making sudden announcements, and PUBG was banned overnight by the Indian authorities.  Hundreds of YouTube streaming channels shut down, people like me were robbed of the only interesting game to have spread across the length and breadth of the nation. A few gamers migrated to Call of Duty, but the new game just didn’t have the ‘Indianness’ that PUBG promised. Not to be outdone, an Indian gaming company announced a Made-In-India game titled FAU-G. But the game was dull - there were no guns, and the weapons were given names like ‘Lalkaar’!

PUBG returns this week as ‘Battlegrounds’ - the makers having washed their hands off all Chinese connections. The makers were smart enough to rename the game ‘Battlegrounds India’, just in case someone questioned their loyalties. I haven’t downloaded the game yet, but one gets the feeling the makers of PUBG could have taken a leaf out of Yogi Adityanath’s book and simply rechristened it as ‘Prabhujee’ - I doubt anybody would have had a problem!

Hriday Ranjan Writer, comedian

(Views expressed are the author’s own)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp