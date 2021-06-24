STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bitten by the bento bug

With Korean pop culture having become popular in the city, Bengaluru’s millennials are digging into ‘lunchbox’ cakes or bento cakes that are meant for just one and come in a range of appealing designs

Published: 24th June 2021

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good things come in small packages. This definitely seems to be true in the case of bento cakes, which is all the rage among Bengaluru bakers these days. Trending for over a month now, these ‘lunch box cakes’ usually weigh between 300 and 350 gm and come packed in small takeaway boxes. “They are basically ‘no share’ cakes since they are meant for one person,” says Sakshi Agarwal, a homebaker who runs @itswhipped on Instagram with her mother Poonam and sister Rhea. In the past one-and-a-half months since they launched bento cakes, they’ve already sold 100 of them.

No bigger than the size of your palm, these cakes aren’t meant to be cut. Instead, you dig straight into them with a spoon. “Bento boxes are a Korean concept since they have many takeaway options meant for just one person. And since K-dramas are popular these days, these cakes become that much more of a hit with people who connect with Korean pop culture,” says Agarwal, whose cakes sell for `700.

It’s no surprise then that it’s mostly teenagers and young adults who are enjoying the biggest share of this cake’s popularity. Jonna Guna Shruthi, who runs a baking kits company called Bake 11, decided to collaborate with a home baker Aishwarya Cee (@creme.crumbsblr on Instagram) to sell these bento cakes. Since the third week of May, they’ve dished out 200- 250 of these cakes, where 400 gm retails for `400 onwards. “Our first customer was a 15-year-old and then our next 20 orders were all from her friends,” says Shruthi. According to Nashrah Elaf, these cakes are completely Instagram-friendly, which also adds to its popularity.

“They aren’ t just cute-sized but there’s also a heavy focus on aesthetics. They are usually colourful and have designs of clouds, strawberries or ombre shades,” says the home baker behind @sugaredbyelaff, whose bento cakes are priced at `170 onwards. The Covid-19 pandemic has also played a role in making these cakes popular, especially since patients in isolation aren’t supposed to share food. This makes these bento boxes an apt gifting option. “We get many orders where the customers want to include short motivational words or get well soon messages on the cake. Someone even asked to write ‘Glad you’re jabbed’ on the cake they ordered,” says Shruthi.

TRY IT OUT
Sakshi Agarwal:@itswhipped
Jonna Guna Shruthi:@bake11box
Nashrah Elaf:@sugaredbyelaff

