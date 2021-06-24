Former bank manager gets 2-year jail for graft

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A CBI Court, Ernakulam, has sentenced the former chief manager, inspection department, State Bank of India, to two years simple imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh, in a nine-year-old bribery case. The anti-corruption agency had registered the case against the accused, Vikas Gumber, on July 28, 2012, based on a complaint.

“The complainant had alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 to award a higher grade to the SBI, ADB, Chalakudy, in Thrissur district, in the internal audit wing. The complainant also alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 40,000 from the deputy manager of the same branch for the same purpose,” the CBI stated in an official release.

The agency had laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant on July 29, 2012.The CBI had submitted the chargesheet before the Special Judge-II, CBI, Ernakulam, on April 19, 2013.