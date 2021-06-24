Govt to take call on genome sequencing of 5% samples

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said that there is a proposal to take up genome sequencing of 5 per cent of samples that have tested positive for Covid-19 in the city. He, however, said the government will take a final call based on the recommendations of experts.

“So far, regular testing is being done and work is on to make it more aggressive in places where cases are reported likes areas of large congregation and public places,” he added. He also said emphasis will be on making physical triaging mandatory to book beds.

“So far, 50% of bed-booking is being done after physical triaging. Work is on to make home visits, to check on those in home isolation, more aggressive. Work has also begun to increase vaccination coverage,” he added.