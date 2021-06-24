STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Home semen testing kit launched in Bengaluru

A reproductive health and sexual wellness platform has launched the first of its kind do-it-yourself semen testing kit in Bengaluru. 

Published: 24th June 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A reproductive health and sexual wellness platform has launched the first of its kind do-it-yourself semen testing kit in Bengaluru. Sexual health experts claim that about 40 per cent of infertility cases involve men and as the gender doesn’t have acute knowledge of their biological clocks like women, they are not aware about the issues. 

Nilay Mehrotra, Founder of Janani, the platform for sexual wellness, along with Dr S S Vasan, Co-founder and former founding chairman of Manipal Fertility have come up with the testing kit. Once a man registers for semen analysis, the kit will be sent to his home address. The sample can then be stored for eight hours under non-laboratory conditions, till it is collected for analysis. 

“There has been a rise in male infertility, hence, it is important for men to come forward. Some may feel uncomfortable with the current process of testing at diagnostic centres,” he said.The user will receive a detailed and comprehensive report within 24 hours. Currently, the facility is available in Bengaluru and will soon be launched in Mumbai and Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
semen testing Bengaluru Sexual health
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp