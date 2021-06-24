Home semen testing kit launched in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A reproductive health and sexual wellness platform has launched the first of its kind do-it-yourself semen testing kit in Bengaluru. Sexual health experts claim that about 40 per cent of infertility cases involve men and as the gender doesn’t have acute knowledge of their biological clocks like women, they are not aware about the issues.

Nilay Mehrotra, Founder of Janani, the platform for sexual wellness, along with Dr S S Vasan, Co-founder and former founding chairman of Manipal Fertility have come up with the testing kit. Once a man registers for semen analysis, the kit will be sent to his home address. The sample can then be stored for eight hours under non-laboratory conditions, till it is collected for analysis.

“There has been a rise in male infertility, hence, it is important for men to come forward. Some may feel uncomfortable with the current process of testing at diagnostic centres,” he said.The user will receive a detailed and comprehensive report within 24 hours. Currently, the facility is available in Bengaluru and will soon be launched in Mumbai and Delhi.