Joint effort

Dr Mahadev Jatti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Joints carry the entire body weight throughout life. It acts as the connector between the bones and prevents the bones from rubbing against each other. These joints are the reason one can bend and twist. They tend to get worn down over a period of time, which can lead to chronic pain in the main load bearing joints like knees, hip and ankle. These pains are not mere body pains which will reduce in time, but it is a chronic condition which will affect your motion, movement and ultimately your everyday routine. Women over 35, who experience these pains, associate it with body ache and expect the body to heal itself. It is essential to understand human anatomy and how these joints change with age in women.

The connective tissue and cartilage act as the cushion between the joints, and can shrink over time. As this cushion shrinks, the bones grind against each other, the friction increases and leads to pain in the joints. As women age, they tend to lose muscle mass and cease to cushion the joints. Hence, the responsibility is now on the joints, resulting in damage and cartilage erosion. It is very essential for women over 35 to take preventative measures early on. If a few simple things are incorporated into everyday life, it could minimise the risk of loss of motion in the joints. (The author is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore)

Proper Posture

The slouching position while sitting or standing adds pressure on the joints. Women tend to have postural problems as they work for long periods of time every day at work or while doing chores. It is imperative for women to watch their posture as they go about their everyday responsibilities. Hence, some simple stretching in the mornings can help solve this issue.

Maintaining a healthy weight

Excess body weight puts pressure on the joints. Women undergo several hormonal changes, which increase their body weight. It is important to control their body weight through healthy diet and lifestyle, which will spare their joints from additional load.

Adequate hydration

Hydration is a very important factor in joint pains. If the body is dehydrated, it will try to hydrate itself by pulling water from the cartilages. When women are undergoing pregnancy and menstruation, their bodies tend to dehydrate. These are the times when they need to stay away from sugary drinks and alcohol as they cause dehydration, which can hurt the joints. Drinking 3-4 litres of water every day is recommended.

Calcium supplements

Women’s bodies undergo tremendous change from the time they hit puberty up until they reach menopause. This hormonal change causes calcium fluctuations in their body. Especially during pregnancy and breastfeeding stages, the calcium levels are very low. This could lead to joint related pains. Hence, it is advised for women over 35 years to include rich calcium supplements in their diet.