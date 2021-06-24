Techies, law student held in drug case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB has arrested a gang of five suspects, including two software professionals and an LLB student, and have recovered drugs worth Rs 30 lakh. Police said the accused were arrested from a paying guest accommodation at Bharatnagar in Vishwaneedam, following a tipoff. It was found that the three other absconding accused camped in Himachal Pradesh and sourced the drugs using the dark web and sent it to the city by courier.

To avoid suspicion, the accused packed the drugs using tapes of an e-commerce company and delivered them to customers through a delivery services app.

“The IT employees were inducing colleagues to take drugs so that they can work more, and were selling drugs to them in order to build their customer network. We have seized 300 ecstasy tablets, 150 LSD stirps, 250 grams of hashish, and 1 kg of ganja, totally worth Rs 30 lakh from the accused. A case is registered in Byadarahalli police station,” police said.