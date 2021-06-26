COVID vaccine drive for transgenders on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commemorating ‘Pride Month’, Manipal Hospitals will be launching its first Sputnik V commercial Covid-19 vaccination drive on June 29. In a statement, the hospital said they are taking a stance against discriminatory practices against the LGBTQ community. From June 29 till July 3, they will be providing exclusive vaccination slots for the transgender community at the hospital on Old Airport Road.

“Slots for Sputnik-V, Covaxin and Covishield will be provided at a cost of Rs 1,145, Rs 1,410 and Rs 780, respectively,” the hospital said in a statement, adding that many members of the LGBTQ community are already suffering from HIV, sex-reassignment complications, placing them at a higher risk of contracting Covid or being carriers. The drive will be part of the hospital’s #Vax4ALL campaign.