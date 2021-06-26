STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Genome sequencing to be intensified in Bengaluru

A member of the task force explained that samples for genome sequencing are chosen based on the area where the cases are reported, the clusters and the regions.

Published: 26th June 2021 05:46 AM

A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there has been a dip in new cases, the emergence of the Delta-plus variant has become a cause for worry. To address the issue, experts and members of the Covid Sequencing Task Force have suggested intensifying genome sequencing to larger populations.

According to the Health Department records, in the last six months, 2,300 genome samples have been sequenced by NIMHANS in coordination with the NCBS. As per the information from NIMHANS, the test results of 918 are still under way.

To increase sequencing, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has also partnered with Molecular Solutions Care Health LLP. Over the last two days, five samples of the seven who tested positive for the variant have been taken for sequencing.

“As per the present guidelines, 5% of samples of those who tested positive are sent for genome sequencing. These are chosen based on the characteristics of the virus during RTP-CR tests. Talks are on to increase this percentage as the number of Delta-plus variant cases are rising,” a BBMP official said.

A member of the task force explained that samples for genome sequencing are chosen based on the area where the cases are reported, the clusters and the regions. The results of the sequencing will be effective only when it is on a continuous basis and on a larger scale. At present, it is based on statistical models.

“Discussions on intensifying the scale of testing are also being held with the National Centre for Disease Control and the ministry’s coordination committee to have a larger web for genome sequencing. Talks are also on to have a separate strategy for Karnataka, compared to what India is following, because of its cosmopolitan nature and floating population,” an expert said. 

