IIM-Bangalore ranked No. 1 in India, 39th globally

The premier B-school was placed 39th globally and was the only institute from India in the top 100 on the list.

A classroom in IIM Bangalore. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has been ranked the best in India in the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Executive MBA (EMBA) rankings. It got a score of 61.8.

The premier B-school was placed 39th globally and was the only institute from India in the top 100 on the list. In the Asia-Pacific category, it was placed in the 10th position. The rankings consider the career outcomes, diversity, employer reputation, executive profile and thought leadership. 

IIMB got weightage of 30 per cent for employer reputation, 25 per cent for thought leadership, 15 per cent for executive profile, 20 per cent for career outcomes and 10 per cent for diversity. Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB, said, “This ranking underlines once again the excellent quality of IIMB’s academic programmes across different formats.”

