STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A dangerous flight: COVID-induced lockdown brings manja menace for birds in Bengaluru

From high rise buildings to tall trees, rescuers brave all odds to rescue birds from the nearly-invisible nylon threads.

Published: 27th June 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Manja thread

A man prepares manja thread. (File photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

The lockdown induced by the second wave of COVID-19 seems to have proved fatal in many ways. Besides coronavirus-related casualties, both humans and birds are at the receiving end of manja-induced casualties. This, thanks to the lockdown that urged more people to spend time flying kites, say bird rescuers.

Last Wednesday, a software entrepreneur, encountered a manja in Adugodi, that led to injuries on his neck and hands, with an online petition also doing rounds, calling for a strict ban on manja. In fact, many avian species suffered nasty wounds and bruises due to the manja.

From high rise buildings to tall trees, rescuers brave all odds to rescue birds from the nearly-invisible nylon threads. Jayanthi Kallam, executive director of Avian Rescue Rehabilitation Centre (ARRC), explains that kite flying threads end up getting stuck on trees, nests, buildings which entangle a bird’s wings.

"Many birds in the city were impacted when people took to flying kites during the first lockdown. However, the second lockdown nearly spelt death of many birds, with 25 cases reported on an average every day. Out of which more than 50 per cent of the cases are related to birds suffering wounds because of kites," says Kallam.

According to the Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Trust, a rare bird was sighted in Bengaluru called the Rufous-tailed Rock Thrush. It was admitted to ARRC in December 2020 due to injury from a kite thread. It was released back into the wild in early January 2021 to continue its migration to Africa.

In March 2021, the rehabilitation centre rescued two black crowned Night Herons which were 'manja victims'. Although one survived with wounds, the other one didn’t. 

Rajesh Kumar, a wildlife rescuer, says the nylon threads entangle the wings, legs and body. "These threads can destroy the wings and it takes at least a month or two for the bird to take flight. This is a silent weapon which is actually killing birds. My team and I have attended to nearly 400 cases in the last three months. Although the use of manja are banned, people still use them, which is very dangerous not just for the avian species but also for human lives," says Kumar.

Rescuers also believe that there are a lot of external factors impeding rescue efforts. The team from ARRC points out that there is a lot of hostility from many neighbourhoods who deny access into their premises during rescue missions.

Security permissions in commercial buildings, lack of accurate details like location, pictures, point of contact, among others demotivate their efforts. "The implementation of the ban of manja must be stronger and awareness on the same must be created to keep birds away from death traps," adds Kallam.

Timeline: April 1 to June 25 2021 

  • Manjha-related cases  612

  • Recovered  426

  • Under treatment 122

  • Died/permanently disabled 64

  • Most affected: Black Kite , Brahminy Kite, Crows, Flying fox bats, Barn owls

(Data courtesy: ARRC)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Bengaluru lockdown lockdown kite flying manja manja thread Avian Rescue Rehabilitation Centre
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp