A dangerous flight: COVID-induced lockdown brings manja menace for birds in Bengaluru

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

The lockdown induced by the second wave of COVID-19 seems to have proved fatal in many ways. Besides coronavirus-related casualties, both humans and birds are at the receiving end of manja-induced casualties. This, thanks to the lockdown that urged more people to spend time flying kites, say bird rescuers.

Last Wednesday, a software entrepreneur, encountered a manja in Adugodi, that led to injuries on his neck and hands, with an online petition also doing rounds, calling for a strict ban on manja. In fact, many avian species suffered nasty wounds and bruises due to the manja.

From high rise buildings to tall trees, rescuers brave all odds to rescue birds from the nearly-invisible nylon threads. Jayanthi Kallam, executive director of Avian Rescue Rehabilitation Centre (ARRC), explains that kite flying threads end up getting stuck on trees, nests, buildings which entangle a bird’s wings.

"Many birds in the city were impacted when people took to flying kites during the first lockdown. However, the second lockdown nearly spelt death of many birds, with 25 cases reported on an average every day. Out of which more than 50 per cent of the cases are related to birds suffering wounds because of kites," says Kallam.

According to the Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Trust, a rare bird was sighted in Bengaluru called the Rufous-tailed Rock Thrush. It was admitted to ARRC in December 2020 due to injury from a kite thread. It was released back into the wild in early January 2021 to continue its migration to Africa.

In March 2021, the rehabilitation centre rescued two black crowned Night Herons which were 'manja victims'. Although one survived with wounds, the other one didn’t.

Rajesh Kumar, a wildlife rescuer, says the nylon threads entangle the wings, legs and body. "These threads can destroy the wings and it takes at least a month or two for the bird to take flight. This is a silent weapon which is actually killing birds. My team and I have attended to nearly 400 cases in the last three months. Although the use of manja are banned, people still use them, which is very dangerous not just for the avian species but also for human lives," says Kumar.

Rescuers also believe that there are a lot of external factors impeding rescue efforts. The team from ARRC points out that there is a lot of hostility from many neighbourhoods who deny access into their premises during rescue missions.

Security permissions in commercial buildings, lack of accurate details like location, pictures, point of contact, among others demotivate their efforts. "The implementation of the ban of manja must be stronger and awareness on the same must be created to keep birds away from death traps," adds Kallam.

Timeline: April 1 to June 25 2021

Manjha-related cases 612

Recovered 426

Under treatment 122

Died/permanently disabled 64

Most affected: Black Kite , Brahminy Kite, Crows, Flying fox bats, Barn owls

(Data courtesy: ARRC)