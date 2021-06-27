Bengaluru gets largest Miyawaki forest

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many trees in Bengaluru are being marked to be axed for various infrastructure projects, a group of people who have created a large man- made forest on a degraded forest patch in the outskirts of the city.

The 4.75 acres of Miyawaki forest created on Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management land in Hejjalla, Mysuru Road, is the largest man-made forest in Bengaluru, according to Say Trees, an NGO group. The area is covered with 60 native species in four layers — trees, sub-trees, canopy and shrubs.

“The project started in November 2018 and now the saplings stand tall and dense. The area will be with us till January 2023 after which it will be handed over to the Railways. We have created around 25 such forests in Bengaluru like in Banaswadi, Kengeri, KR Puram, Jigani, and are doing the same in other states also,” said Shashank Sharma, programme manager, head of Miyawaki forests, Say Trees.

Explaining the difference between a natural or any other created forest with that of Miyawaki, Sharma explained that in the latter, dense plantation is done in small areas like in one acre where around 10,000- 12,000 saplings can be planted. “The water used in all types of plantations, initially is the same and gradually the Miyawaki forests become self-sustained. The purpose of creating these type of forests is that they are suitable for urban areas, where greenery is becoming a challenge,” he said.

The first-ever Miyawaki forest was created in Toyota’s industrial land in Bidadi in 2010. Sharma added that the saplings for the forest have been procured from the government and private nurseries.

ALSO WATCH | Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'