Smart City internship win-win for youth, urban planners

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is not just a smart city in the making, in terms of function or infrastructure, but is getting smarter in its recognition of young talent as well.

As part of the Smart City programme, to draw young talent and seek better ideas to improve Bengaluru, the government has been taking engineering graduates into government agencies for engineering, architecture, IT and urban planning projects on a three-month internship programme. It is also giving them a stipend of Rs 25,000 a month, along with a certificate and citation, which will help them get government or private jobs.

Bengaluru Smart City Managing Director P Rajendra Cholan said this move began a year ago, and so far, around 25 graduates have completed their internship with the Smart City team itself. The interns have also got the opportunity to work in various government departments like IT, State and BBMP war room, DULT and Integrated Command and Control Centre project.

He explained that they are placed in agencies based on their educational qualification, talent, field of interest and skills. They are encouraged to ideate innovative solutions, which are then tested on the ground to understand their practicality. This effort of the government to provide a platform for graduates, was also recognised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in the Smart Cities Mission award ceremony.

“This is a good exposure to get hands-on experience and on-the-ground training. It also helps students understand their interest and we also benefit, as we get to utilise young talent and create a resource pool for future projects,” an official added.

Tumakuru bags third place for its digital library

Tumakuru Smart City Limited bagged the third place in the sixth summit of the Indian Smart City Awards Contest (ISAC) for its project ‘Digital Library Solution’, which stood apart for being conducive to even the physically-challenged and visually-impaired. Tirupati won the first place for ‘Health Benchmark for Municipal Schools’, followed by Bhubaneswar’s ‘Social Smart’ projects.

Interns are taken under The Urban Learning Internship Programme (Tulip), wherein so far 182 have taken up internship

The programme is in collaboration with All India Technical Board

Completed 30

Ongoing 13

3 Batches - Civil and IT & Web Designing; 2 Batches - Urban Planning; 1 batch - Data Analyst