Former Bengaluru corporator's murder: Sister-in-law, nephew of victim arrested

BENGALURU: The West Division police probing the murder of former BBMP corporator, Rekha Kadiresh, on Sunday arrested two of her relatives in connection with the case. According to police, Rekha's sister-in-law Mala and her son, Arun, were held, after they were questioned by investigators.

The police have so far arrested five other suspects - Peter, Surya, Stephen, Ajay, and Purushottam - in connection with the murder. "Mala is the elder sister of Rekha’s husband, Kadiresh. Based on the information shared by the arrested persons, Mala and her son were questioned. It is found that the killers were in touch with the mother and son, and hence, they were called in," a senior police officer said.

It is learnt that Peter was nursing a grudge against Rekha. “Peter was close to Kadiresh and the latter treated him well. But after Kadiresh was murdered, Rekha was not giving him any importance. She had also insulted him on several occasions, and Peter had started hating her.

He was approached by the other accused, who were not happy with the way Rekha was treating them too, and the way she was growing. Personal rivalry and jealously seems to be two major motives for the murder,” the officer said. Police teams are also on the lookout for other accused persons, who assisted the accused in the murder.