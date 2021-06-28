STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Former Bengaluru corporator's murder: Sister-in-law, nephew of victim arrested

The West Division police probing the murder of former BBMP corporator, Rekha Kadiresh, on Sunday arrested two of her relatives in connection with the case.

Published: 28th June 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The West Division police probing the murder of former BBMP corporator, Rekha Kadiresh, on Sunday arrested two of her relatives in connection with the case. According to police, Rekha's sister-in-law Mala and her son, Arun, were held, after they were questioned by investigators.

The police have so far arrested five other suspects - Peter, Surya, Stephen, Ajay, and Purushottam - in connection with the murder. "Mala is the elder sister of Rekha’s husband, Kadiresh. Based on the information shared by the arrested persons, Mala and her son were questioned. It is found that the killers were in touch with the mother and son, and hence, they were called in," a senior police officer said.

It is learnt that Peter was nursing a grudge against Rekha. “Peter was close to Kadiresh and the latter treated him well. But after Kadiresh was murdered, Rekha was not giving him any importance. She had also insulted him on several occasions, and Peter had started hating her.

He was approached by the other accused, who were not happy with the way Rekha was treating them too, and the way she was growing. Personal rivalry and jealously seems to be two major motives for the murder,” the officer said. Police teams are also on the lookout for other accused persons, who assisted the accused in the murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rekha kadiresh Bengaluru police Bengaluru corporator murder
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp