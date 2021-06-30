STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Being told to go to MLA’s office for Covid jab, say RR Nagar residents

 Residents  of Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) have alleged that they are being asked to take the Covid vaccine at the local MLA’s office after producing their voter identity cards.

Published: 30th June 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

COVID vaccine

Representational image (File Photo | AP)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) have alleged that they are being asked to take the Covid vaccine at the local MLA’s office after producing their voter identity cards.

“I went for my vaccine at the primary health centre at Ward No. 160, but the staff said that they had run out of stock. They informed me that I should, instead, go to the MLA’s office for the jab with my Aadhaar and voter ID cards. Why are they playing politics even in this free vaccination drive,” asked Sharadamma, a resident.

Another resident , who wished not to be identified, said that BBMP staffers at the PHC are diverting all the beneficiaries to the MLA’s office, only to be in his good books. “The vaccination is being done at the basement of MLA Munirathna’s office. It was being done earlier, but it stopped after a week. It has resumed again,” the resident said. A senior BBMP official, who too wished anonymity, said, “Vaccination could not be done at the PHC on Tuesday as the stock came late.

The PHC staff directed people to the MLA’s office, only because it is centrally located and convenient for all. The government order mentions that vaccination can be done in any open space and that was the reason this spot was chosen.” Munirathna said, “The vaccination has been happening at my office for the last two to three days. We are asking for voter ID as I want to give the vaccine only to people from our constituency. Those from other areas can take the vaccine in their constituency.” Asked how the vaccine stock was available at his office, while the stock had run out at the PHC, an irritated Munirathna said, “One should apply for an RTI to get the answers.”

SHORTAGE OF VACCINES: CHIEF SECRETARY

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar told The New Indian Express that there is a shortage of vaccines in the State. Priority is being given to college students and college staff to allow them to attend classes. The State now has a stock of two lakh vaccines, against a demand of five lakhs. Of these, Bengaluru got around 50,000. Manufacturers are supplying a lesser number of vaccines to the Centre, which is why Karnataka’s allocation too is low, he said. The State has done well in vaccination over the last month, but the supply has been less over the last few days, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajarajeshwari Nagar Covid vaccine
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp