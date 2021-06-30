Being told to go to MLA’s office for Covid jab, say RR Nagar residents

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) have alleged that they are being asked to take the Covid vaccine at the local MLA’s office after producing their voter identity cards.

“I went for my vaccine at the primary health centre at Ward No. 160, but the staff said that they had run out of stock. They informed me that I should, instead, go to the MLA’s office for the jab with my Aadhaar and voter ID cards. Why are they playing politics even in this free vaccination drive,” asked Sharadamma, a resident.

Another resident , who wished not to be identified, said that BBMP staffers at the PHC are diverting all the beneficiaries to the MLA’s office, only to be in his good books. “The vaccination is being done at the basement of MLA Munirathna’s office. It was being done earlier, but it stopped after a week. It has resumed again,” the resident said. A senior BBMP official, who too wished anonymity, said, “Vaccination could not be done at the PHC on Tuesday as the stock came late.

The PHC staff directed people to the MLA’s office, only because it is centrally located and convenient for all. The government order mentions that vaccination can be done in any open space and that was the reason this spot was chosen.” Munirathna said, “The vaccination has been happening at my office for the last two to three days. We are asking for voter ID as I want to give the vaccine only to people from our constituency. Those from other areas can take the vaccine in their constituency.” Asked how the vaccine stock was available at his office, while the stock had run out at the PHC, an irritated Munirathna said, “One should apply for an RTI to get the answers.”

SHORTAGE OF VACCINES: CHIEF SECRETARY

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar told The New Indian Express that there is a shortage of vaccines in the State. Priority is being given to college students and college staff to allow them to attend classes. The State now has a stock of two lakh vaccines, against a demand of five lakhs. Of these, Bengaluru got around 50,000. Manufacturers are supplying a lesser number of vaccines to the Centre, which is why Karnataka’s allocation too is low, he said. The State has done well in vaccination over the last month, but the supply has been less over the last few days, he added.