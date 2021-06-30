I’m happy SSLC exams will be held, says teen flower seller

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: The lockdowns and pandemic over the last one year has made 14-year-old Banashankari only stronger and more confident. While some girls of her age have dropped out of school, married off or forced into manual labour, she has become independent.She not only sells flowers outside the Adi Shakti temple, but also keeps studying on the mobile phone while doing her work. She earns small amounts by selling flowers on Tuesdays and Saturdays and gives it to her family to pay for her education. The chanting of hymns, ringing of bells, prayers of devotees and bargaining by customers do not disturb her in her studies.

“I earn Rs 500 a week. It is less, but something is better than nothing. In Grade 8, I got the second rank, but in Grade 9, I barely passed as there were no exams. This year, I am in SSLC and I am glad that the government is going ahead with the exams. There is no time to waste. I attend classes while selling flowers. As I also record my lessons, I make notes from them after returning home in the afternoon. My favourite subject is science, especially biology and chemistry. I want to be a doctor. This pandemic has made me realise that my decision is right,” she said.Her father is a weaver at Chickpet, her mother is a homemaker and her elder brother did not clear his second PUC exams last year.

Banashankari, who studies at Mitralaya Girls High School, feels sad that while her friends are busy studying, she has to work. But she has realised the difficult economic condition of her family and wants to contribute. She said that she will continue to do it in the future too. “My best moment this year was when I went back to school in May. Though it was for just 10 days, it was good. I met my friends, teachers, attended classes physically and got some doubts cleared,” she said.

Touched by the tough life the youngster is leading, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta visited the temple on Tuesday and interacted with Banashankari. He assured her of all financial and logistic support for her education, in his personal capacity. When Gupta asked her what she wanted, she told him she needed a laptop which will help her in studies in the future too.