Yogeeshwara meets Yatnal, sparks buzz

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: All may not be well even after it seemed to have ended well. Barely 12 days after BJP national general secretary Arun Singh visited Karnataka to sort out differences in the state party unit, dissension still seems to be simmering. On Tuesday, Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara, who had raised a banner of revolt, met Yediyurappa- baiter and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal at a hotel in Vijayapura over lunch and held discussions.

In Mysuru, another disgruntled leader, A H Vishwanath, criticised the government's move to conduct SSLC exams in July. Sources close to the minister claimed they had the “blessings” of a national-level leader and also some others in the state party unit. Yogeeshwara also met Panchamsali Mutt pontiff Jaya Mryutunjaya Swami, who had been critical of the CM.