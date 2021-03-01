STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five million litres lost: GAIL work damages Bengaluru water pipeline

J Rajeev, Executive Engineer, Bengaluru South, told The New Indian Express that the pipeline was damaged around 1 am on Saturday, when gas pipeline work was in progress.

BWSSB work to repair the pipeline was on for 14 hours on the Kathriguppe Main Road after a GAIL contractor damaged it late on Saturday night | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The main water transmission pipeline for South Bengaluru on Kathriguppe Main Road was damaged due to gas pipeline work on Saturday, disrupting the water supply to several areas.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has filed an FIR at the local station against a contractor of GAIL Gas Limited for the damage. Normalcy in the water supply will be restored on Monday.

J Rajeev, Executive Engineer, Bengaluru South, told TNIE that the pipeline was damaged around 1 am on Saturday, when gas pipeline work was in progress.

“This is a 600-mm diameter pipeline, and water began to leak immediately. There was enormous water wastage through the night, with nearly 5 million litres flowing onto the road, affecting traffic.”

The contractor did not inform us about it, he charged. “Within an hour, we heard about the incident through our valve man. Our staff commenced work to replace one portion of the underground pipeline by 6 am. The road had to be blocked for traffic. Around 8 pm, the pipeline was set right with a new one,” he said.

A case of damage to public property and wastage of water has been registered at Kathriguppe police station, he added. 

Meanwhile, a GAIL representative confirmed that the incident had taken place.

“Before laying the pipeline, we assessed there would be a 400-mm gap between the water and gas pipelines. Somehow, the gas pipeline came in close contact with the top of the water pipe, damaging it,” he said. 

