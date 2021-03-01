STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Over 50 per cent COVID-19 patients with barotrauma succumbed to illness: Study

38 of 410 patients (9.3%) showed high incidence during study period; data can help docs develop treatment protocol, ventilatory management of such patients

Published: 01st March 2021 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Critically-ill Covid patients who were on respiratory support had a high incidence of barotrauma, and over half of such patients succumbed to their illness, a new study has found.

The study Severe Covid 19 pneumonia and barotrauma: From the frying pan into the fire — was posted as a preprint on medRxiv on February 16.

It retrospectively analysed data of 410 patients between June and November 2020 at Apollo Specialty Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. 

Thirty-eight of 410 patients (9.3%) showed a high incidence of barotrauma during the study period, which refers to injuries in the body caused by increased air or water pressure. In this case, it refers to lung damage similar to tearing of the lung tissue, which can lead to a collection of air around the lungs. This air can also push its way out to below the skin.

Twenty (52.6%) of the 38 patients with barotrauma were non-non-invasive ventilation and 18 (47.8%) were on intermittent mandatory ventilation. Overall, 24 (63.2%) of the 38 patients, including 15 (83.3%) of 18 on mechanical ventilation, succumbed to illness due to barotrauma. 

“Barotrauma is an uncommon, but known complication in patients on mechanical ventilation for various reasons. Reported incidence before the pandemic was around 2.9 per cent,” said Dr Hari Prasad, pulmonology consultant, Apollo Specialty Hospitals and lead author of the study.

“The cause of barotrauma is severe damage to the lungs from the disease itself, longer duration of respiratory support required by Covid patients, uniform use of corticosteroids as per worldwide recommendations and infection. The barotrauma suddenly hits patients and we wouldn’t know unless an ultrasound or X-ray of the lungs catches the condition fast. If it is not caught, chances of mortality are high,” said Dr Ravindra Mehta, head of pulmonology at Apollo Hospitals and one of the authors of the study.

Barotrauma occurred around a median 6.5 days after admission and 15 days from the onset of symptoms. Median duration from barotrauma to death was seven days, and barotrauma to discharge for survivors was 12.5 days, it found. 

The study authors claimed that it is the first of its kind in India and that it could help doctors develop or modify treatment protocol and ventilatory management of such patients.

“It involves a large patient population and comprehensive analysis and enhances awareness of this complication and a wake-up call for the medical community to institute prevention and maintain vigilance for this complication in these critically ill patients,” the study said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
barotrauma Pneumonia covid deaths COVID patients COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp