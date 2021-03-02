Over 400 IIMB students placed at top companies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All 435 students of the post-graduate programme in management (PGP) Class of 2019-21 at IIM Bangalore who appeared for interviews were successfully placed, the institute announced on Monday.“Our students have done remarkably well. They have been recruited by reputed companies despite Covid-19 disruptions,” said Professor U Dinesh Kumar, chairperson, career development services, IIM Bangalore.

Tapas Ranjan Pati, manager, Career Development Services, said that foreign companies based in places such as Amsterdam, Dubai and Singapore were among those which made 481 offers in consulting, finance, international trading, and business strategy at the institute.The largest chunk of offers -- 165 -- were from consulting companies. Accenture made 45 offers, followed by Bain & Company with 24. Top recruiters included McKinsey & Company (18), the Boston Consulting Group (13), Kearney (9), PricewaterhouseCoopers (10), Tata Consultancy Services (6).

This was followed by recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 78 offers to students. These included Microsoft (12), Browserstack (6), Ola (6), Byju’s (5), UHG Optum (5), Adobe (3), Infoedge (3), Oracle (3), Razorpay (3).A total of 55 offers were made in the e-commerce space by Amazon (34), Paytm (11), Flipkart (6), Myntra (3), and Cloudtail (1).

Sixty-seven offers were made in the finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 22 offers, followed by Avendus Capital (5), Citibank (5), Blackstone (2), Deutsche Bank (2), and JP Morgan (1). Other recruiters included Kotak Mahindra (6), Wells Fargo (4), Axis Bank (2), Bank of America (2), Barclays (2). Other leading financial institutions made 14 offers.

As many as 47 offers came in from leadership tracks and general management positions by conglomerates, startups, and other firms. RPG Group lead with 10 offers, followed by Vedanta (8).Sales and marketing roles received 50 offers from major consumer goods firms. Meanwhile operations roles saw nine offers. The analytics sector rolled out 10 offers with American Express leading with 6 offers.