STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pedal power: NGO launches Cycle School for Women

For the women who participated in a Cycle School workshop - part of a campaign to promote cycling in Bengaluru - the feeling of accomplishment was a rewarding one.

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Cycling

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the women who participated in a Cycle School workshop - part of a campaign to promote cycling in Bengaluru - the feeling of accomplishment was a rewarding one.“Everyone used to tell me that I won’t be able to cycle but I have done it. I didn’t think I could learn cycling but I did it today for the first time.Now, I plan to keep practising on my son or daughter’s cycle,” said Smitha Jacob (42), a former IT employee who participated in the workshop held on Church Street on Sunday.  

City-based NGO Jhatkaa and bicycle touring company ‘Pedal in Tandem’ have teamed up to make Bengaluru’s streets cycle-friendly, especially for women. They will organise the workshops on Sundays at different locations to teach women to cycle and equip them with practical information so that they can continue to ride a bike as a hobby or use it to commute.The workshops are part of the #BengaluruMoving campaign which aims decongest the city’s roads and reduce emissions over the next few years.

Jhatka and Pedal in Tandem aim to address the hurdles that prevent girls and women from riding a bike. Barriers to taking up cycling include infrastructural challenges, lack of knowledge about the right bicycle for different body types, lack of information about appropriate clothes to wear while cycling.

Founders of Pedal In Tandem Poojya Basavaraj and Dheeraj Subramanian said there are several deterrents to people taking up cycling --- lack of safety due to pothole-ridden roads, motorists’ apathy towards cyclists, lack of dedicated cycling infrastructure (lanes, parking lots), lack of knowledge or self-reliance in case of breakdowns and lack of riding skills.They added: “For women, these deterrents are compounded by safety concerns and social stigma. We hope tobreak these barriers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp