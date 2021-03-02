Social activist demands probe into 'sex scandal' involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Tuesday approached the city police commissioner Kamal Pant and demanded a detailed probe into an alleged sex scandal involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is also Minister of Water Resources.

Kallahalli in his complaint to the police commissioner alleged that the woman aged about 25 was sexually assaulted by the minister many times after being promised a job in KPTCL but later he refused.

After knowing that she had recorded their private moments, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. Video footage which went viral in the media on Tuesday is said to have taken place a month ago.

The victim's family approached Kallahalli who in turn approached the police and he demanded that the commissioner provide police security to the woman and her family as she feared for her life.

Kallahalli claimed that the incident took place in a hotel in Cubbon Park police station limits in Bengaluru. The police commissioner later asked him to approach Cubbon Park police to lodge a complaint.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kallahalli said, "A senior police officer in Cubbon Park police station said that they will conduct an internal enquiry before filing an FIR since it is a sensitive case."