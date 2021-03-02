STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tuning into the times

Sound engineer Anish Ponnanna releases Season 2 of The Engineer’s Pick, featuring Indian songs in minimalistic style 
 

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Anish Ponnanna

Anish Ponnanna

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is nothing like good soulful music which can help you get through any mood of the day. If you are always on the lookout for such music, then sound engineer Anish Ponnanna’s The Engineer’s Pick, which includes curated Indian songs with minimalistic style, is something you should check out. After the popularity of Season 1 which featured artistes like MD Pallavi, Shilpa Mudbi, etc, Ponnanna is out with his Season 2 and is already making some waves, with the YouTube channel clocking 66,000 followers. 

Going back to how it all started, Ponnanna says the idea was to create a platform for “lesser-known yet talented artistes” who would get a platform to showcase their experiments. “As a sound engineer, I was frustrated with how musicians almost never get to express their music to its full potential due to reasons like event manager restrictions, clients requirement, bad acoustics at a venue, etc. So I decided to create an environment where the performers had nothing between them and their music,” says Ponnanna, who has worked with bands like Indian Ocean, Swarathma, and music producer Clinton Cerejo. 

Getting into the details about how the songs were composed and recorded, Ponnanna says that once he picks the two artistes, he gives leeway to the singer to pick the song and lets both artistes come up with their own composition. To capture their raw emotions, the video is recorded in one take and is treated like a live show.

The final audio is released with minimum treatment as he believes that music should be accepted with its imperfections. For instance, an episode features Kannada playback singer Aishwarya Rangarajan, and musician Dr Prakash Sontakke who is known for his mastery of the Hawaiian slide guitar. If heard carefully, the sound of Rangarajan’s bangles is also apparent. And Ponnanna has retained this. 

Currently in Kodagu, Ponnanna travels to Bengaluru for all the shoots and recordings of the videos. Without much planning in mind, the 31-year old sound engineer started this idea in 2018. While the second season got pushed to the end of 2019, it’s now taking off with sponsors having come on board. “Right now there are around five episodes which are already shot and will be out soon,” he says, adding that projects of such nature don’t yield much monetary benefits.”However, I am doing this purely for the love of music,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp