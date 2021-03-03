Bengaluru lawyers stage protest demanding Advocates' Protection Act to save them from atrocities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demanding the enaction of the Advocates’ Protection Act to save them from atrocities and false implication in cases, members of the Advocates’ Association of Bangalore (AAB) led by president AP Ranganatha staged a protest at the Golden Jubilee Gate of the Karnataka High Court in the city on Wednesday.

The AAB has resolved in its general body meeting held on March 1, 2021 to stage a protest demanding that the central and state governments bring the Advocates' Protection Act, in view of the increasing number of atrocities on advocates and implicating them in false cases.

Holding placards demanding that the Act be brought in, members of the AAB condemned the brutal killing of advocates.

Referring to the murder of advocate Dr Tharihalli Venkatesh in the court premises at Hospet in Ballari district on February 27, the AAB has demanded that the Act be brought in to stop such brutal killings.

The AAB has resolved to take the members of the Karnataka State Bar Council into confidence and request the Bar Council of India to take up the issue with the Union government to bring the Act.

The AAB has also formed a committee comprising senior advocates Uday Holla, CH Hanumantharaya, AS Ponnanna and advocate DR Ravishankar to prepare the draft of the proposed Advocates' Protection Act.